AP Top Health News at 5:31 a.m. EST

NYC ending COVID-19 vaccination mandate for city employees
Hong Kong transgender men win appeal over status change
Crews release toxic chemicals from derailed tankers in Ohio
‘Loophole’ excuses WHO officials accused of misconduct
Vaccine litigation lingers after lifting of military mandate
Kentucky’s Craft faces pushback on drug-related campaign ad
‘Died suddenly’ posts twist tragedies to push vaccine lies
Why a new Alzheimer’s drug is having a slow US...
READ MORE
NYC ending COVID-19 vaccination mandate for city employees
Hong Kong transgender men win appeal over status change
Crews release toxic chemicals from derailed tankers in Ohio
‘Loophole’ excuses WHO officials accused of misconduct
Vaccine litigation lingers after lifting of military mandate
Kentucky’s Craft faces pushback on drug-related campaign ad
‘Died suddenly’ posts twist tragedies to push vaccine lies
Why a new Alzheimer’s drug is having a slow US debut
New rules would limit sugar in school meals for first time
Bono, a shooting hero, Nichols’ family members to join Biden
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.