AP Top Health News at 10:08 a.m. EST

Why sick minks are reigniting worries about bird flu
Family: Boy, 11, dies of infection after sprained ankle
Lawsuit: Mentally ill man froze to death in Alabama jail
North Dakota moves to curb trans identity in data, minors
Fetterman case highlights common stroke, depression link
Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia. What is FTD?
Spain approves menstrual leave, teen abortion and trans laws
Panel backs moving opioid antidote Narcan...
READ MORE
Why sick minks are reigniting worries about bird flu
Family: Boy, 11, dies of infection after sprained ankle
Lawsuit: Mentally ill man froze to death in Alabama jail
North Dakota moves to curb trans identity in data, minors
Fetterman case highlights common stroke, depression link
Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia. What is FTD?
Spain approves menstrual leave, teen abortion and trans laws
Panel backs moving opioid antidote Narcan over the counter
EPA chief at train derailment site: ‘Trust the government’
33 million kids vaccinated against polio in southern Africa
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.