AP Top Health News at 10:15 a.m. EST

Post-Roe, Native Americans face even more abortion hurdles
Pandemic youth mental health toll unprecedented, data show
GOP launches probe into COVID origins with letter to Fauci
Study hints healthier school lunch can reduce obesity
18% drop since 2020 in people reporting medical debt
RIP Medical Debt seeks to buy, resolve more hospital debt
After their genitals were cut, some women search for healing
WHO says Equatorial Guinea confirms...
READ MORE
Post-Roe, Native Americans face even more abortion hurdles
Pandemic youth mental health toll unprecedented, data show
GOP launches probe into COVID origins with letter to Fauci
Study hints healthier school lunch can reduce obesity
18% drop since 2020 in people reporting medical debt
RIP Medical Debt seeks to buy, resolve more hospital debt
After their genitals were cut, some women search for healing
WHO says Equatorial Guinea confirms 1st outbreak of Marburg
Cherokee Nation announces plans for $18M treatment center
UK queen consort tests positive for COVID-19
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.