On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Health News

4 children die in fire in southwestern Serbia

The Associated Press
March 5, 2023 4:34 am
< a min read
      

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A fire in a southwestern Serbian town has killed four children and injured their parents, police said on Sunday.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. in one of the apartments in a residential building in Novi Pazar, about 200 kilometers (120 miles) southwest of Belgrade.

Police said firefighters came to the scene within minutes of being alerted but that the apartment was already engulfed in fire.

Firefighters found all...

READ MORE

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A fire in a southwestern Serbian town has killed four children and injured their parents, police said on Sunday.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. in one of the apartments in a residential building in Novi Pazar, about 200 kilometers (120 miles) southwest of Belgrade.

Police said firefighters came to the scene within minutes of being alerted but that the apartment was already engulfed in fire.

Firefighters found all the children in one room. They apparently died of carbon monoxide poisoning, a statement said.

        Insight by DocuSign: A new and exclusive Federal News Network survey shows that government HR employees know well agencies must speed up and streamline recruiting, hiring and retention processes. Download our survey report now to learn more.

The parents were in another room and have been hospitalized, police said. The Novosti newspaper reported they suffered severe burns.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

“Although the firefighters reacted swiftly and arrived at the scene, it seems that the fire had erupted much earlier because it was in an advanced stage,” police said.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Health News