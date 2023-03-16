AP Top Health News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

US pregnancy deaths dropped in 2022, after COVID spike

In nursing homes, impoverished live final days on pennies

Biden says he’s focused ‘intensely’ on lowering drug costs

Long-used US abortion pill under threat in Texas lawsuit

Here is what’s at stake in abortion medication case

Texas judge in abortion pill case is a conservative favorite

What will happen if medication abortion challenge succeeds?

Medication abortions are under fire:...

READ MORE