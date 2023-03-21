AP Top Health News at 12:37 a.m. EDT

New law puts Wyoming at forefront of abortion pill bans

With overdoses up, states look at harsher fentanyl penalties

Trump silent on abortion as 2024 campaign pushes forward

Report: 43,000 estimated dead in Somalia drought last year

Missouri to restrict gender-affirming care for minors

Biden signs bill on COVID origins declassification

Biden’s appeals court nominee faces rare Democratic scrutiny

‘Ted Lasso’ visits White House, promotes mental health care READ MORE