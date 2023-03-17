AP Top Health News at 1:44 a.m. EDT

Flight attack raises questions about security, mental health
California bill to protect doctors who mail abortion pills
Seeking Alzheimer’s clues from few who escape genetic fate
COVID-19 pill Paxlovid moves closer to full FDA approval
Military moves to cut suicides, but defers action on guns
US pregnancy deaths dropped in 2022, after COVID spike
Nurses, paramedics reach pay deal to end England strikes
In nursing homes, impoverished live...
READ MORE
Flight attack raises questions about security, mental health
California bill to protect doctors who mail abortion pills
Seeking Alzheimer’s clues from few who escape genetic fate
COVID-19 pill Paxlovid moves closer to full FDA approval
Military moves to cut suicides, but defers action on guns
US pregnancy deaths dropped in 2022, after COVID spike
Nurses, paramedics reach pay deal to end England strikes
In nursing homes, impoverished live final days on pennies
Biden says he’s focused ‘intensely’ on lowering drug costs
Long-used US abortion pill under threat in Texas lawsuit
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.