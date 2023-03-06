AP Top Health News at 8:26 a.m. EST

Cyberattack hits major hospital in Spanish city of Barcelona
How common is transgender treatment regret, detransitioning?
Can’t take statins? New pill cuts cholesterol, heart attacks
Officials: Person dies after brain-eating amoeba infection
The implications of Walgreens’ decision on abortion pills
Utah governor says he plans to sign abortion clinic ban
Abortion clinics crossing state borders not always welcome
Baby’s death tied to contaminated breast pump, CDC says
...
READ MORE
Cyberattack hits major hospital in Spanish city of Barcelona
How common is transgender treatment regret, detransitioning?
Can’t take statins? New pill cuts cholesterol, heart attacks
Officials: Person dies after brain-eating amoeba infection
The implications of Walgreens’ decision on abortion pills
Utah governor says he plans to sign abortion clinic ban
Abortion clinics crossing state borders not always welcome
Baby’s death tied to contaminated breast pump, CDC says
Italy closes investigation alleging COVID lockdown failures
UK health chief’s leaked messages revive raw pandemic debate
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.