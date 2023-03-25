AP Top Health News at 8:35 a.m. EDT

As South bans abortion, thousands turn to Illinois clinics

UN head says survival depends on how people manage water

Autism now more common among Black, Hispanic kids in US

Radioactive water leaks at Minn. nuclear plant for 2nd time

NC approves Medicaid expansion, reversing long opposition

U.S. bishops’ new guidelines aim to limit trans health care

Court blocks COVID-19 vaccine mandate for US gov’t workers

Many millions die...

READ MORE