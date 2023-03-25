On Air:
Health News

AP Top Health News at 8:35 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
March 25, 2023 8:35 am
< a min read
      

As South bans abortion, thousands turn to Illinois clinics
UN head says survival depends on how people manage water
Autism now more common among Black, Hispanic kids in US
Radioactive water leaks at Minn. nuclear plant for 2nd time
NC approves Medicaid expansion, reversing long opposition
U.S. bishops’ new guidelines aim to limit trans health care
Court blocks COVID-19 vaccine mandate for US gov’t workers
Many millions die without clean water or sanitation, UN says

What made Beethoven sick? DNA from his hair offers clues

Equatorial Guinea confirms 8 new cases of Marburg virus

