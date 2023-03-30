AP Top Health News at 8:36 a.m. EDT

FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan. Here’s what it means

Biden won’t veto Republican-led bill ending COVID emergency

US Navy deploys more chaplains for suicide prevention

Some in dry Somalia break Ramadan fast with little but water

At trial, Minnesota says e-cigarette maker Juul targets kids

West Virginia bans marriage for children age 15 or younger

New Maryland provider opening in post-Roe ‘abortion desert’

Kansas high court signals continued abortion...

READ MORE