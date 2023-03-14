Car collides with Dallas horse riders, killing 1, injuring 2

DALLAS (AP) — One person on horseback was killed and two others were injured early Tuesday in Dallas in a collision between a vehicle and a group of juveniles on stolen horses, police said. The two riders who were injured were hospitalized in stable condition after the 5:30 a.m. crash, police said. Police said no charges are expected for the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene. One horse died at the scene,... READ MORE

DALLAS (AP) — One person on horseback was killed and two others were injured early Tuesday in Dallas in a collision between a vehicle and a group of juveniles on stolen horses, police said.

The two riders who were injured were hospitalized in stable condition after the 5:30 a.m. crash, police said. Police said no charges are expected for the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene.

One horse died at the scene, another was euthanized at the scene by a veterinarian and the third horse was injured but expected to survive, according to police.

The crash occurred in an area about 7 miles (11 kilometers) south of downtown along Great Trinity Forest Way, a highway that crosses Interstate 45. Much of the area around Great Trinity Forest Way east of Interstate 45 is forested.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available.

