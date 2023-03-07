Cosmetic surgery prices in US vs. Mexico

Many Americans travel to Mexico because medical care can be cheaper than in the U.S. Some examples:

Cosmetic surgery prices at South Carolina clinics

Tummy tuck: $7,000 – $9,000

Face lift: $8,000 – $14,000

Sculptural liposuction: $4,000 – $6,000

Breast augmentation: $4,500 – $6,500

___

Cosmetic surgery prices at Matamoros, Mexico, clinics

Tummy Tuck: $2,500 – $4,500

Face lift: $5,000

Sculptural Liposuction: $3,500

Breast augmentation: $4,000

___

Source: Associated Press reporting from advertisements and interviews with clinic staff.

