Cosmetic surgery prices in US vs. Mexico

Many Americans travel to Mexico because medical care can be cheaper than in the U.S. Some examples:
Cosmetic surgery prices at South Carolina clinics
Tummy tuck: $7,000 – $9,000
Face lift: $8,000 – $14,000
Sculptural liposuction: $4,000 – $6,000
Breast augmentation: $4,500 – $6,500
___
Cosmetic surgery prices at Matamoros, Mexico, clinics
Tummy Tuck: $2,500 – $4,500
Face lift: $5,000
Sculptural Liposuction: $3,500
Breast augmentation: $4,000
___
Source: Associated Press reporting from advertisements and interviews with clinic staff.
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.