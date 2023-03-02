On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Lufthansa flight diverted after turbulence, 7 hospitalized

The Associated Press
March 2, 2023 7:49 am
DULLES, Va. (AP) — A Lufthansa flight that experienced “significant turbulence” was diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport and seven people on board were taken to area hospitals, officials said.

Flight 469 from Austin, Texas, had been headed to Frankfurt, Germany, but landed safely Wednesday evening at the airport in Virginia, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesman Michael Cabbage said.

Crews responded to the flight and took seven people to hospitals with injuries that were believed to be minor, Cabbage said.

