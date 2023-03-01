On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Listen Live
Health News

Medical helicopter with 5 aboard missing in Philippines

The Associated Press
March 1, 2023 10:21 am
< a min read
      

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A helicopter carrying five people, including a hospital patient and a nurse, went missing in a western Philippine province on Wednesday and an air and sea search has been launched, civil aviation officials said.

The helicopter, carrying a pilot, the patient, two companions and a nurse, was flying to a hospital in Brooke’s Point in Palawan from another town in the island province when it went missing, the Civil Aviation Authority...

READ MORE

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A helicopter carrying five people, including a hospital patient and a nurse, went missing in a western Philippine province on Wednesday and an air and sea search has been launched, civil aviation officials said.

The helicopter, carrying a pilot, the patient, two companions and a nurse, was flying to a hospital in Brooke’s Point in Palawan from another town in the island province when it went missing, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said.

All those aboard are Filipinos except for the nurse, who is American, said Eric Apolonio, the aviation agency’s spokesperson, citing a report from a rescue coordination center.

Coast guard vessels and a small plane were deployed in the search for the helicopter, which was operated by a medical aviation services firm, aviation and coast guard officials said.

        Insight by Ciena and AT&T: Mission requirements to get speed and high bandwidth to users far and wide is leading agencies to adopt 5G, low-earth satellite and other emerging agile network technologies. We share details from efforts at Coast Guard, CBP, CISA and Energy in this exclusive executive briefing.

It was the latest in a series of aviation incidents involving small aircraft in the country in recent weeks.

A Cessna 340 plane carrying two Filipino crew and two Australian energy company consultants crashed on Mayon, one of the country’s most active volcanoes, in Albay province southeast of Manila on Feb. 18. Their bodies were retrieved from the wreckage after days of a high-risk search.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Health News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|7 Joint EUCOM/AFRICOM Deployment and...
3|7 Personal Property Management Training...
3|7 Treat Cybersecurity as a Business...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories