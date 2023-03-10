On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Health News

Mississippi man gets 2 years for threats to CDC officials

The Associated Press
March 10, 2023 4:34 pm
< a min read
      

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man allegedly upset about the COVID-19 vaccination program has been sentenced to two years in prison for threatening federal health officials, federal prosecutors said.

Robert Wiser Bates, 39, of Ridgeland, placed phone calls to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta in July 2021 and left threatening voicemails for the agency’s director, Rochelle Walensky, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca.

An...

READ MORE

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man allegedly upset about the COVID-19 vaccination program has been sentenced to two years in prison for threatening federal health officials, federal prosecutors said.

Robert Wiser Bates, 39, of Ridgeland, placed phone calls to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta in July 2021 and left threatening voicemails for the agency’s director, Rochelle Walensky, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca.

An investigation found Bates made similar threats towards Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Disease at the National Institutes of Health, LaMarca’s office said.

Bates pleaded guilty Dec. 19 to charges of making threats in interstate commerce.

        Insight by Ciena and AT&T: Mission requirements to get speed and high bandwidth to users far and wide is leading agencies to adopt 5G, low-earth satellite and other emerging agile network technologies. We share details from efforts at Coast Guard, CBP, CISA and Energy in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|16 MAS Office Hours
3|16 2023 AGA Women's Forum - Equity in...
3|16 AI Next Generation Architecture
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories