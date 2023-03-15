On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Health News

Tree branch falls on benches at San Antonio Zoo; 7 hurt

The Associated Press
March 15, 2023 6:12 pm
< a min read
      

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Seven people were injured, one seriously, when a large part of a tree broke off and fell on some occupied benches at the San Antonio Zoo on Wednesday, authorities and a witness reported.

The branch “unexpectedly” fell at around noon, the zoo said.

City Fire Department spokesman Joe Arrington said those hurt included children and adults. One person had significant injuries, he added, while the others were taken to the...

READ MORE

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Seven people were injured, one seriously, when a large part of a tree broke off and fell on some occupied benches at the San Antonio Zoo on Wednesday, authorities and a witness reported.

The branch “unexpectedly” fell at around noon, the zoo said.

City Fire Department spokesman Joe Arrington said those hurt included children and adults. One person had significant injuries, he added, while the others were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Witness Brandy Lorraine, who was visiting the zoo with her 9-year-old daughter, told the San Antonio Express-News that she was on a bench next to the tree when she heard a cracking noise. She said a large part of the tree fell on top of benches where people were sitting.

        Insight by Pexip: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host, Jason Miller and guest Gundeep Ahluwalia, chief information officer at the Labor Department will dive into how the Labor Department has evolved over the past couple years and the technology supporting their progress.

“It was a freak accident. It was so scary,” Lorraine told the newspaper. “I saw a woman running for help with blood on her hands. I heard people screaming. I just hope everyone is OK. Thinking about it now is even scarier because any little detour could have put us in that spot.”

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|21 Space Base Delta 1 Tech Expo at...
3|21 2023 Gartner Security & Risk...
3|21 Propel Transformation in 2023 by...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories