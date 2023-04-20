AP Top Health News at 1:16 a.m. EDT

As courts weigh abortion pill rules, patients ask: What now?

Supreme Court extends access to abortion pill to Friday

Study: Milder autism far outpacing ‘profound’ diagnoses

Low tech makes cleaner water in Iowa; so what’s stopping it?

Extra COVID-19 booster now open to some high-risk Americans

Florida expands ‘Don’t Say Gay’; House OKs anti-LGBTQ bills

Why are teen girls in crisis? It’s not just social media

Biden signs...

READ MORE