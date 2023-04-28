AP Top Health News at 12:06 a.m. EDT

What to know about tick, Lyme season following a mild winter
Court reinstates charges against leaders of veterans’ home
Putting radiation to the test to heal irregular heartbeat
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
What to know about prescription drugs promising weight loss
Pandemic sent high school sex to new low, survey finds
South Carolina Senate again rejects near-total abortion ban
US adult cigarette...
READ MORE
What to know about tick, Lyme season following a mild winter
Court reinstates charges against leaders of veterans’ home
Putting radiation to the test to heal irregular heartbeat
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
What to know about prescription drugs promising weight loss
Pandemic sent high school sex to new low, survey finds
South Carolina Senate again rejects near-total abortion ban
US adult cigarette smoking rate hits new all-time low
Washington, Minnesota become trans refuges, shield abortions
Nebraska 6-week abortion ban fails to advance in Legislature
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.