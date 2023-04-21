AP Top Health News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

Supreme Court set to decide on access to abortion pill

Kansas governor vetoes 4 anti-trans bills as overrides loom

Racial gap in US stroke deaths widened during pandemic

The Supreme Court fight over an abortion pill: What’s next?

Transgender children, families sue Tennessee over care ban

UNICEF: 12.7 million children in Africa missed vaccinations

As courts weigh abortion pill rules, patients ask: What now?

Wisconsin GOP lawmakers working...

READ MORE