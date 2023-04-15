On Air:
Health News

AP Top Health News at 12:44 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
April 15, 2023 12:44 am
High court temporarily blocks restrictions on abortion pill
Abortion bans raise fears inside GOP about backlash in 2024
Gov. vetoes Kansas bill on live deliveries during abortion
Bird flu: Scientists find mutations, say threat is still low
Transgender adults brace for treatment cutoffs in Missouri
India’s stretched health care fails millions in rural areas
Indiana plastics fire raises worries about health dangers
Colorado offers safe haven for abortion,...

Top Stories