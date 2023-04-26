AP Top Health News at 1:54 a.m. EDT

Cosmetic to critical: Blue states help trans health coverage

Trouble looms for Indian grain that combats climate change

Drug for rare form of Lou Gehrig’s disease OK’d by FDA

North Dakota governor signs law banning nearly all abortions

WHO fires doctor after findings of sexual misconduct

ACLU sues to block Missouri rule on transgender health care

More sanctions for deadly fentanyl if bill becomes law

Dying patients protest...

READ MORE