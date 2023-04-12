AP Top Health News at 5:59 a.m. EDT

US names veterinary drug, fentanyl mixture ’emerging threat’

As Ukraine war drags on, civilians’ mental health needs rise

To fight cancer, EPA wants sterilizer companies to emit less

Free COVID testing will fade with US health emergency in May

Abortion pill rulings in conflict: What happens next?

Abortion questions intensify in US courts, legislatures

STDs are on the rise. This morning-after-style pill may help

New York latest state...

READ MORE