AP Top Health News at 2:48 a.m. EDT

Eyedrops maker couldn’t ensure factory was sterile, FDA says
South Korea to test sewage samples for COVID-19
Florida Senate passes 6-week abortion ban backed by DeSantis
On India’s shore, rising salinity means daily water struggle
Kansas passes trans bathroom bill; Arkansas OKs own version
J&J proposes paying $8.9B to settle talcum powder lawsuits
Indiana trans health care ban ‘clear as mud,’ governor says
Washington stocks up on abortion...
READ MORE
Eyedrops maker couldn’t ensure factory was sterile, FDA says
South Korea to test sewage samples for COVID-19
Florida Senate passes 6-week abortion ban backed by DeSantis
On India’s shore, rising salinity means daily water struggle
Kansas passes trans bathroom bill; Arkansas OKs own version
J&J proposes paying $8.9B to settle talcum powder lawsuits
Indiana trans health care ban ‘clear as mud,’ governor says
Washington stocks up on abortion pills ahead of court ruling
Pandemic pounds push 10,000 U.S. Army soldiers into obesity
Medical examiners group steps away from ‘excited delirium’
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.