AP Top Health News at 1:24 p.m. EDT

Kamala Harris rallies as high court eyes abortion pill rules
Berlusconi transferred from ICU to regular ward, family says
High court temporarily blocks restrictions on abortion pill
Abortion bans raise fears inside GOP about backlash in 2024
Gov. vetoes Kansas bill on live deliveries during abortion
Bird flu: Scientists find mutations, say threat is still low
Hospital sues Missouri’s top prosecutor over trans care data
India’s stretched health...
READ MORE
Kamala Harris rallies as high court eyes abortion pill rules
Berlusconi transferred from ICU to regular ward, family says
High court temporarily blocks restrictions on abortion pill
Abortion bans raise fears inside GOP about backlash in 2024
Gov. vetoes Kansas bill on live deliveries during abortion
Bird flu: Scientists find mutations, say threat is still low
Hospital sues Missouri’s top prosecutor over trans care data
India’s stretched health care fails millions in rural areas
Indiana plastics fire raises worries about health dangers
Colorado offers safe haven for abortion, transgender care
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.