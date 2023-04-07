AP Top Health News at 5:52 a.m. EDT

Kansas approves bill to end gender-affirming care for minors
Maine Mom: School wrong to help, hide gender transition
EPA proposal takes on health risks near US chemical plants
FDA forces unproven premature birth drug Makena off market
Idaho governor signs ‘abortion trafficking’ bill into law
Novel treatment shows promise against rare cancer in kids
Bottle battle: Boston talks of banning tiny bottles of booze
Idaho to ban gender-affirming...
READ MORE
Kansas approves bill to end gender-affirming care for minors
Maine Mom: School wrong to help, hide gender transition
EPA proposal takes on health risks near US chemical plants
FDA forces unproven premature birth drug Makena off market
Idaho governor signs ‘abortion trafficking’ bill into law
Novel treatment shows promise against rare cancer in kids
Bottle battle: Boston talks of banning tiny bottles of booze
Idaho to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth
Dirty money: Ex-lawmaker gets 2 years for cesspool bribes
Massachusetts weighs letting judges order mental health care
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.