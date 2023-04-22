AP Top Health News at 12:51 p.m. EDT

For transgender kids, a frantic rush for treatment amid bans

Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill for now

What Supreme Court action on abortion means for patients

The struggle to read: One third grader’s winding journey

Kansas governor vetoes 4 anti-trans bills as overrides loom

Racial gap in US stroke deaths widened during pandemic

The Supreme Court fight over an abortion pill: What’s next?

Transgender children, families...

READ MORE