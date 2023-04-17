AP Top Health News at 9:43 a.m. EDT

Why are teen girls in crisis? It’s not just social media

Kamala Harris rallies as high court eyes abortion pill rules

Berlusconi transferred from ICU to regular ward, family says

High court temporarily blocks restrictions on abortion pill

Abortion bans raise fears inside GOP about backlash in 2024

Gov. vetoes Kansas bill on live deliveries during abortion

Bird flu: Scientists find mutations, say threat is still low

Hospital...

READ MORE