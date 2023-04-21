On Air: Security Clearance Insecurity
Drive-by shooting wounds 3, kills 12-year-old bystander

The Associated Press
April 21, 2023 9:48 am
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A drive-by shooting in Connecticut’s capital killed an innocent 12-year-old bystander and wounded three other people, authorities said.

The shooter or shooters appeared to target three males who were standing on a sidewalk shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, and the girl was shot in the head as she sat in a parked car, Hartford police said.

Police identified the girl as Secret Pierce and said she died Friday morning.

“She had nothing to do with it,” police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. “Very tragic. Very unfortunate. Sickening.”

An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries, Boisvert said. Two other males, ages 16 and 23, walked into a hospital and were treated for gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.

Police searched for the suspects Friday and tried to identify their vehicle, which was captured on surveillance video. It was not immediately clear why the three males were targeted.

Top Stories