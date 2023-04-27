On Air: What's Working in Washington
Trending:
Listen Live
Health News

Kansas legislators impose sweeping anti-trans bathroom law

JOHN HANNA
April 27, 2023 10:49 am
1 min read
      

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators in Kansas enacted possibly the most sweeping transgender bathroom law in the U.S. on Thursday, overriding the Democratic governor’s veto of the measure without having a clear idea of how their new law will be enforced.

The vote in the House was 84-40, giving supporters exactly the two-thirds majority they needed to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s action. The vote in the Senate on Wednesday was 28-12, and the new...

READ MORE

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators in Kansas enacted possibly the most sweeping transgender bathroom law in the U.S. on Thursday, overriding the Democratic governor’s veto of the measure without having a clear idea of how their new law will be enforced.

The vote in the House was 84-40, giving supporters exactly the two-thirds majority they needed to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s action. The vote in the Senate on Wednesday was 28-12, and the new law will take effect July 1.

Seven other states have enacted laws preventing transgender people from using the restrooms associated with their gender identities, but most of them apply to schools. The Kansas law applies also to locker rooms, prisons, domestic violence shelters and rape crisis centers.

The Kansas law is different than other states’ laws in that it legally defines male and female based on a person’s reproductive anatomy at birth and declares that “distinctions between the sexes” in bathrooms and other spaces serves “the important governmental objectives of protecting the health, safety and privacy.”

        Insight by GDIT: There are several key technologies – ICAM, Mission Partner Environments (MPEs) and digital engineering – that enable JADC2. In part 3 of this 3 part series, moderator Tom Temin will discuss how digital engineering is key to modernized DoD networks.

But the law doesn’t create a new crime, impose criminal penalties or fines for violations or even say specifically that a person has a right to sue over a transgender person using a facility aligned with their gender identity. Many supporters acknowledged before it passed that they hadn’t considered how it will be administered.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|3 Expeditionary Communications RoundUp...
5|3 Robotic Process Automation in a Day -...
5|3 App in a Day - PowerApps911
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories