On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Health News

Pakistani health officials confirm first case of monkeypox

The Associated Press
April 25, 2023 3:07 pm
< a min read
      

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani man has tested positive for monkeypox, becoming the country’s first confirmed case of the disease, authorities said Tuesday. Health officials provided no additional details about the man.

Officials said airport authorities and hospitals have been alerted to watch for more monkeypox cases.

According to the state-run news agency Associated Press of Pakistan, relatives of the person who tested positive for the disease were being screened and advised to self-quarantine...

READ MORE

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani man has tested positive for monkeypox, becoming the country’s first confirmed case of the disease, authorities said Tuesday. Health officials provided no additional details about the man.

Officials said airport authorities and hospitals have been alerted to watch for more monkeypox cases.

According to the state-run news agency Associated Press of Pakistan, relatives of the person who tested positive for the disease were being screened and advised to self-quarantine to ensure the virus does not spread.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically begins with flu-like illness and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a rash on the body. Most people recover within weeks without requiring hospitalization.

        Insight by Carahsoft: How can agencies achieve an excellent customer experience with improved cybersecurity? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss the shift to the cloud and identity and access management strategy with agency and industry leaders.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Health News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|1 Channel Partners Conference & Expo...
5|1 2023 ICS Summit Solutions Track | Two...
5|1 Presidio Presents Pure VVOLS for VMware...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories