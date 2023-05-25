On Air:
Health News

AP Top Health News at 1:05 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
May 25, 2023 1:05 am
Pending abortion restrictions strain providers in US Southeast

Aging America: Baby boomers push nation’s median age higher as fewer children are born

CDC: 2 dead of suspected cases of meningitis after surgeries in Mexico, over 200 patients at risk

Taking a daily multivitamin appears to boost brains of adults over 60, but more study is needed

DEA’s failure to punish distributor blamed in opioid crisis raises revolving door questions

South Carolina ready to renew abortion ban around 6 weeks of pregnancy after Senate vote

Haley commits to federal abortion ban but says it’s unlikely without more Republicans in Congress

Cholera kills 17 in South Africa and a further 9 in neighboring Zimbabwe

Car seats and baby formula are regulated. Is social media next?

8 tips for parents and teens on social media use — from the US surgeon general

