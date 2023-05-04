On Air:
AP Top Health News at 12:30 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
May 4, 2023 12:30 am
US approves 1st vaccine for RSV after decades of attempts
Eli Lilly says experimental drug slows Alzheimer’s worsening
North Carolina House OKs bill tightening abortion limits
Wisconsin judge to hear first arguments in abortion lawsuit
Michelle Obama launches company to improve child nutrition
Mexico develops own COVID-19 vaccine, 2 years late
Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general
Michigan Democrats act to protect abortion rights of workers

