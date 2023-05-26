AP Top Health News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

US study finds 1 in 10 get long COVID after omicron, starts identifying key symptoms
US study finds 1 in 10 get long COVID after omicron, starts identifying key symptoms
Mpox is down, but US cities could be at risk for summertime outbreaks
COVID pill Paxlovid gets full FDA approval after more than a year of emergency use
Pennsylvania doctor sentenced in West Virginia to 6 months in pain pill scheme
Indiana doctor reprimanded for talking publicly about Ohio 10-year-old’s abortion
As South Carolina governor signs new law, abortion restrictions strain providers in US South
America aged rapidly in the last decade as baby boomers grew older and births dropped
Colorado embraces broad law requiring patient consent for pelvic exams while sedated
CDC: 2 dead of suspected cases of meningitis after surgeries in Mexico, over 200 patients at risk
Taking a daily multivitamin appears to boost brains of adults over 60, but more study is needed
