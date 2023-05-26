On Air:
AP Top Health News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
May 26, 2023 12:08 am
US study finds 1 in 10 get long COVID after omicron, starts identifying key symptoms

Mpox is down, but US cities could be at risk for summertime outbreaks

COVID pill Paxlovid gets full FDA approval after more than a year of emergency use

Pennsylvania doctor sentenced in West Virginia to 6 months in pain pill scheme

Indiana doctor reprimanded for talking publicly about Ohio 10-year-old’s abortion

As South Carolina governor signs new law, abortion restrictions strain providers in US South

America aged rapidly in the last decade as baby boomers grew older and births dropped

Colorado embraces broad law requiring patient consent for pelvic exams while sedated

CDC: 2 dead of suspected cases of meningitis after surgeries in Mexico, over 200 patients at risk

Taking a daily multivitamin appears to boost brains of adults over 60, but more study is needed

