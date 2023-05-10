AP Top Health News at 7:43 a.m. EDT

Britain: 1st babies born in country using DNA from 3 people
Start mammograms at 40, not 50, a US health panel recommends
Kansas City considers becoming LGBTQ sanctuary city
Chinese woman appeals in fight for right to freeze her eggs
Minnesota prepares for near-total ban on ‘forever chemicals’
Ukraine, Sudan conflicts fuel alarming surge in tuberculosis
Transgender youth sue over Montana gender-affirming care ban
US backs study of...
READ MORE
Britain: 1st babies born in country using DNA from 3 people
Start mammograms at 40, not 50, a US health panel recommends
Kansas City considers becoming LGBTQ sanctuary city
Chinese woman appeals in fight for right to freeze her eggs
Minnesota prepares for near-total ban on ‘forever chemicals’
Ukraine, Sudan conflicts fuel alarming surge in tuberculosis
Transgender youth sue over Montana gender-affirming care ban
US backs study of safe injection sites, overdose prevention
Ohio constitution overhaul faces deadline, backlash
Abortion clinics in 3 states sue to protect pill access
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.