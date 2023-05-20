On Air:
Health News

AP Top Health News at 12:43 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
May 20, 2023 12:43 am
4th death, more vision loss cases linked to tainted eyedrops
COVID emergency orders are among `greatest intrusions on civil liberties,’ Justice Gorsuch says
A look inside the playbook on transgender health bills
Nebraska lawmakers pass 12-week abortion ban, restrictions on gender-affirming care for minors
How one North Carolina lawmaker’s defection from the Democratic Party upended abortion protections
FDA advisers back RSV vaccine for pregnant women that protects their newborns
