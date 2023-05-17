On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Health News

AP Top Health News at 4:01 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
May 17, 2023 4:01 am
Abortion pill case moves to appeals court, on track for Supreme Court
North Carolina GOP overrides veto of 12-week abortion limit, allowing it to become law
Infertility is common in the US, but insurance coverage remains limited
How the American Dream convinces people loneliness is normal
3 judges who chipped away abortion rights to hear federal abortion pill appeal
Prominent foe of female circumcision wins prestigious $1.4 million Templeton Prize

Bird flu detected in 2 poultry workers in the UK; no transmission between people

Montana abortion clinics ask judge to block law that bans second-trimester abortion method

Vending machines are the latest tool for fighting opioid overdoses

Elizabeth Holmes loses latest bid to avoid prison and gets hit with $452 million restitution bill

