AP Top Health News at 4:01 a.m. EDT

Abortion pill case moves to appeals court, on track for Supreme Court

North Carolina GOP overrides veto of 12-week abortion limit, allowing it to become law

Infertility is common in the US, but insurance coverage remains limited

How the American Dream convinces people loneliness is normal

3 judges who chipped away abortion rights to hear federal abortion pill appeal

Prominent foe of female circumcision wins prestigious $1.4 million Templeton Prize READ MORE