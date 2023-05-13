On Air:
AP Top Health News at 5:25 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
May 13, 2023 5:25 am
New menopause drug for hot flashes gets FDA approval
Historically Black medical schools urge more spending in hearing with Bernie Sanders
Kansas governor vetoes measures to aid anti-abortion centers, limit health officials’ power
A Texas woman was fatally shot by her boyfriend after she got an abortion, police say
New Hampshire lab error incorrectly resulted in salad greens recall
Sex? Sexual intercourse? Neither? Teens weigh in on evolving definitions —...

New blood donation rules allow more gay men to give in US

As public health emergency ends, pandemic-era support programs have already been fading away

Mpox no longer a global emergency, WHO says

Federal government’s $1 billion effort to recruit next generation of doctors at risk

