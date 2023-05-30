On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
AP Top Health News at 8:02 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
May 30, 2023 8:02 am
UK government fights demand to hand over Boris Johnson’s messages to COVID-19 inquiry

Humanitarian group MSF calls for support for refugees in Kenya affected by cholera crisis

Pregnancy and sports a challenging combination for female professional athletes

Mpox is down, but US cities could be at risk for summertime outbreaks

Raccoon euthanized after woman brings it to pet store and other customers kiss it

Oregon, awash in treatment funds after decriminalizing drugs, now must follow the money

Elon Musk’s brain implant company Neuralink says it has US approval to begin trials in people

US study finds 1 in 10 get long COVID after omicron, starts identifying key symptoms

New York City outlaws discrimination on the basis of weight, height

After yearslong delay, DEA revokes license of drug distributor over opioid crisis failures

Top Stories