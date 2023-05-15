On Air: For Your Benefit
Norway’s king released from hospital after treatment for infection

The Associated Press
May 15, 2023 10:20 am
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s King Harald V was released from a hospital Monday after receiving treatment for an infection, the Norwegian palace said.

The 86-year-old monarch was admitted to Oslo’s main hospital, Rikshospitalet, a week ago. The palace has not disclosed what kind of infection he had.

It was unclear if the king would take part in National Day observances on Wednesday, which commemorates the signing of the Constitution of Norway.

Harald, who...

Harald, who has been seen using crutches in recent years, was hospitalized several times in recent months. He spent three days with a fever at a hospital in August. In December, he was also admitted for an infection that required intravenous antibiotics.

The king underwent surgery to replace a heart valve in October 2020 after being hospitalized with breathing difficulties.

The heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, has taken over his father’s royal duties.

The king is Norway’s head of state but holds no political power, so the duties are ceremonial.

Harald ascended to the throne following the death of his father, King Olav, in 1991.

