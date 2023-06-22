On Air:
Health News

AP Top Health News at 12:30 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
June 22, 2023 12:30 am
A year after fall of Roe, 25 million women live in states with abortion bans or tighter restrictions
Where abortion laws stand in every state a year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe
New Zealand debates whether ethnicity should be a factor for surgery waitlists
Navajo Nation declares widespread Medicaid scam in Arizona a public health state of emergency
Tennessee attorney general says seeking clinic’s transgender patient records part of fraud...

US approves chicken made from cultivated cells, the nation’s first ‘lab-grown’ meat

Is it chicken? Here’s how the first bite of ‘cell-cultivated’ meat tastes

Meat grown from animal cells? Here’s what it is and how it’s made

Once starved by war, millions of Ethiopians go hungry again as US, UN pause aid after massive theft

Swedish appeals court ups surgeon’s sentence for ‘harm’ during experimental windpipe transplants

