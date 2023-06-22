AP Top Health News at 12:30 a.m. EDT

A year after fall of Roe, 25 million women live in states with abortion bans or tighter restrictions
Where abortion laws stand in every state a year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe
New Zealand debates whether ethnicity should be a factor for surgery waitlists
Navajo Nation declares widespread Medicaid scam in Arizona a public health state of emergency
Tennessee attorney general says seeking clinic’s transgender patient records part of fraud...
Once starved by war, millions of Ethiopians go hungry again as US, UN pause aid after massive theft
Swedish appeals court ups surgeon’s sentence for ‘harm’ during experimental windpipe transplants
