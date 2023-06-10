On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Health News

AP Top Health News at 10:22 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
June 10, 2023 10:22 am
< a min read
      

Pope Francis takes doctors’ advice to skip Sunday public blessing as he recovers from major surgery
Florida center says ‘Grey Team’ technology, exercise help veterans overcome PTSD and other ailments
Alzheimer’s drug gets FDA panel’s backing, setting the stage for broader use
The US and Canada saw dangerous smoke this week. It’s a routine peril for many developing countries
Florida’s ‘Dr. Deep’ resurfaces after a record 100 days living underwater
...

READ MORE

Pope Francis takes doctors’ advice to skip Sunday public blessing as he recovers from major surgery

Florida center says ‘Grey Team’ technology, exercise help veterans overcome PTSD and other ailments

Alzheimer’s drug gets FDA panel’s backing, setting the stage for broader use

The US and Canada saw dangerous smoke this week. It’s a routine peril for many developing countries

Florida’s ‘Dr. Deep’ resurfaces after a record 100 days living underwater

Delayed justice: 3 states remove all time limits on child sex abuse lawsuits

A little white pill, Captagon, gives Syria’s Assad a strong tool in winning over Arab states

Lifesaving fentanyl test strips still illegal in some states under ’70s-era war on drugs law

How safe is the air? Here’s how to check and what the numbers mean

Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 coordinator, to leave post next week

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Health News