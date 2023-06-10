AP Top Health News at 10:22 a.m. EDT

Pope Francis takes doctors’ advice to skip Sunday public blessing as he recovers from major surgery
Florida center says ‘Grey Team’ technology, exercise help veterans overcome PTSD and other ailments
Alzheimer’s drug gets FDA panel’s backing, setting the stage for broader use
The US and Canada saw dangerous smoke this week. It’s a routine peril for many developing countries
Florida’s ‘Dr. Deep’ resurfaces after a record 100 days living underwater
...
READ MORE
Pope Francis takes doctors’ advice to skip Sunday public blessing as he recovers from major surgery
Florida center says ‘Grey Team’ technology, exercise help veterans overcome PTSD and other ailments
Alzheimer’s drug gets FDA panel’s backing, setting the stage for broader use
The US and Canada saw dangerous smoke this week. It’s a routine peril for many developing countries
Florida’s ‘Dr. Deep’ resurfaces after a record 100 days living underwater
Delayed justice: 3 states remove all time limits on child sex abuse lawsuits
A little white pill, Captagon, gives Syria’s Assad a strong tool in winning over Arab states
Lifesaving fentanyl test strips still illegal in some states under ’70s-era war on drugs law
How safe is the air? Here’s how to check and what the numbers mean
Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 coordinator, to leave post next week
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.