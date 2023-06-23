AP Top Health News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

FDA warns stores to stop selling Elf Bar, the top disposable e-cigarette in the US

Maine bill proposing one of country’s least restrictive abortion laws narrowly clears House vote

First gene therapy for deadly form of muscular dystrophy gets FDA approval for young kids

A year after fall of Roe, 25 million women live in states with abortion bans or tighter restrictions

Where abortion laws stand in every state a year...

READ MORE