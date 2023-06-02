AP Top Health News at 12:10 a.m. EDT

Black men were likely underdiagnosed with lung problems because of bias in software, study suggests
College student accused of setting fire to Wyoming’s only abortion clinic to enter plea
FDA warns consumers not to use off-brand versions of Ozempic, Wegovy
UK government refuses to hand over Boris Johnson’s unredacted messages to coronavirus inquiry
Government body warns of increased health threats from climate change in Germany
Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative...
READ MORE
Black men were likely underdiagnosed with lung problems because of bias in software, study suggests
College student accused of setting fire to Wyoming’s only abortion clinic to enter plea
FDA warns consumers not to use off-brand versions of Ozempic, Wegovy
UK government refuses to hand over Boris Johnson’s unredacted messages to coronavirus inquiry
Government body warns of increased health threats from climate change in Germany
Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative wins Spain’s Princess of Asturias award
Court rules Austria can’t be held liable for early COVID infection at ski resort
US births in 2022 didn’t return to pre-pandemic levels
Researchers link death in gene-editing study to a virus used to deliver the treatment, not CRISPR
Supreme Court revives claims that SuperValu, Safeway overcharged governments for generic drugs
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.