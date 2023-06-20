AP Top Health News at 2:51 a.m. EDT

Living la vida yoga: India’s Modi will bend leaders into shape on International Yoga Day
Living la vida yoga: India’s Modi will bend leaders into shape on International Yoga Day
More than 1 million people are dropped from Medicaid as states start a post-pandemic purge of rolls
Ex-PM Cameron says the UK focused too much on flu rather than other potential pandemics before COVID
Ecuadorean woman who revived during her wake is dead after a week in intensive care at a hospital
Teens with severe obesity are turning to surgery and new weight loss drugs
Next round of COVID-19 shots in fall will target latest omicron strain
Popular ‘low T’ treatment is safe for men with heart disease, but doctors warn it’s no youth serum
Former North Carolina health official is picked to be new CDC director
Abortion providers in North Carolina file federal lawsuit challenging state’s new restrictions
Federal judge blocks much of Indiana’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors
