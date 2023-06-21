AP Top Health News at 12:11 a.m. EDT

Once starved by war, millions of Ethiopians go hungry again as US, UN pause aid after massive theft
Outgoing CDC director says resignation spurred by sense of accomplishment and exhaustion
Judge rules Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors violates US Constitution
Hospital turns over transgender patient records to Tennessee attorney general in investigation
North Carolina legislature pushes limits on transgender youth rights in final days of session
Parents...
Parents take on struggle for trans rights for their kids and others in conservative Poland
Kansas won’t enforce its new law on medication abortions for at least 5 weeks
Young plaintiffs’ attorney closes Montana climate change trial with call for action
Jill Biden: Consequences of overturning Roe v. Wade ‘go far beyond the right to choose’
8-year-old girl sought medical help 3 times on day she died, US immigration officials say
