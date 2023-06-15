On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Health News

AP Top Health News at 8:26 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
June 15, 2023 8:26 am
Visually impaired people in Ukraine struggle to cope during Russian missile attacks

Suicides and homicides among young Americans jumped early in pandemic, study says

Thousands protest in Poland against strict abortion law after pregnant woman died of sepsis

Few rehab centers for addicted teens offer recommended medicine, US study finds

COVID-19 inquiry in UK asks whether ‘terrible consequences’ could have been avoided or reduced

Nevada GOP governor signs transgender health bills while vetoing another, bucking party trends

Young athlete in Montana climate change trial testifies he uses inhaler due to forest fire smoke

‘Obamacare’ will still cover prevention for HIV, other illnesses amid court battle

Biden administration urges states to slow down on dropping people from Medicaid

Mother jailed in England for medicated abortion later in pregnancy

