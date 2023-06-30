On Air: Federal News Network
AP Top Health News at 12:56 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
June 30, 2023 12:56 am
Georgia launches Medicaid expansion in closely watched test of work requirements
Heat waves like the one that’s killed 14 in the southern US are becoming more frequent and enduring
In rural India, summer’s heat can be deadly. Ambulance crews see the toll up close
New Mexico regulators fine oil producer $40 million for burning off vast amounts of natural gas
Deadly germ behind infant formula shortage joins CDC watchlist of bad...

Georgia launches Medicaid expansion in closely watched test of work requirements

Heat waves like the one that’s killed 14 in the southern US are becoming more frequent and enduring

In rural India, summer’s heat can be deadly. Ambulance crews see the toll up close

New Mexico regulators fine oil producer $40 million for burning off vast amounts of natural gas

Deadly germ behind infant formula shortage joins CDC watchlist of bad bugs

Older Americans can get RSV vaccine this fall after consulting their doctor, CDC says

$2.9 million gene therapy for severe hemophilia is approved by FDA

How safe is the air? Here’s how to check and what the numbers mean

How to stay healthy as smoke spreads from Canada wildfires

Here’s how to keep cool and stay safe during a heat wave

