AP Top Health News at 4:48 p.m. EDT

Abstinence not required: How a Baltimore drug treatment program prioritizes saving lives

Youth environmentalists bring Montana climate case to trial after 12 years, seeking to set precedent

England’s health service says it won’t give puberty blockers to children at gender clinics

Pope Francis takes doctors’ advice to skip Sunday public blessing as he recovers from major surgery

Florida center says ‘Grey Team’ technology, exercise help veterans overcome PTSD and other ailments READ MORE