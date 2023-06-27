On Air: Federal News Network
AP Top Health News at 12:24 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
June 27, 2023 12:24 am
Washington’s long-term care payroll tax starts July 1, as other states explore similar programs

No more needles? A daily pill may work as well as Wegovy shots to treat obesity

Malaria cases in Texas and Florida are the first US spread since 2003, CDC says

Spain announces new department to study effects of very hot weather on health

The next big advance in cancer treatment could be a vaccine

Kansas’ attorney general is moving to block trans people from changing their birth certificates

One year later, the Supreme Court’s abortion decision is both scorned and praised

‘Rage giving’ prompted by the end of Roe has dropped off, abortion access groups say

US intelligence report on COVID-19 origins rejects some points raised by lab leak theory proponents

Animal sedative xylazine in fentanyl is causing wounds and scrambling efforts to stop overdoses

