Health News

AP Top Health News at 8:27 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
June 14, 2023 8:27 am
Abortion rights protests planned across Poland after death of pregnant woman
Few rehab centers for addicted teens offer recommended medicine, US study finds
COVID-19 inquiry in UK asks whether ‘terrible consequences’ could have been avoided or reduced
Nevada GOP governor signs transgender health bills while vetoing another, bucking party trends
Young athlete in Montana climate change trial testifies he uses inhaler due to forest fire smoke
‘Obamacare’ will still cover...

Biden administration urges states to slow down on dropping people from Medicaid

Polish authorities rule rights of pregnant woman who died were violated amid abortion law debate

UK parliamentary committee to conclude Boris Johnson ‘partygate’ inquiry

Mother jailed in England for medicated abortion later in pregnancy

